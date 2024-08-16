Manti Te’o delivered great zinger during NFL Network show

Manti Te’o is now part of an NFL Network show, and he is bringing the jokes.

Te’o made his debut on NFL Network program “Good Morning Football” on Thursday. The former Notre Dame star linebacker even delivered a great zinger.

Te’o was being quizzed by show host Kyle Brandt about his Notre Dame knowledge. The former linebacker was stumped when asked how many tackles he had during his college career. That led to Te’o’s joke.

“I haven’t Googled myself since 2013 for obvious reasons,” Te’o joked.

If you were wondering if Manti Te'o has Google Alerts for his name. Well… https://t.co/7XWIGNhUFK pic.twitter.com/sDJd5r33qu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2024

Of course, Te’o was making an allusion to the catfishing scandal he was a part of.

Te’o was the victim of a big hoax surrounding his girlfriend — a storyline that generated tremendous attention both in 2012 and 2013.

Despite the hoax, Te’o became a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2013. However, he was never the same player after being embarrassed through the scandal. He retired after 2020.

Now 33, Te’o is trying his hand at media work and showing he can tell and take a joke.