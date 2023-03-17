Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job

Marcus Mariota has landed a new backup job in the NFL.

Mariota has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The contract is for $5 million but can be worth up to $8 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Falcons’ QB Marcus Mariota reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million, per source. Mariota is expected to be the Eagles’ No. 2 QB this season. pic.twitter.com/pBYEOxiMPk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Philly lost backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday and had a spot to fill. Mariota makes perfect sense as a signing.

Not only does Mariota have plenty of starting experience, but he is a strong runner, which should make him a natural to fill in if Jalen Hurts needs to miss time.

Mariota passed for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season with the Falcons. He also rushed for 438 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old quarterback underwent surgery on his knee in December to repair a chronic issue. The defending NFC champions are hoping Mariota will be healthy in 2023.