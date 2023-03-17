 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job

March 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Marcus Mariota in a T-shirt

Oct 7, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks on the field to warm up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota has landed a new backup job in the NFL.

Mariota has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The contract is for $5 million but can be worth up to $8 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Philly lost backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday and had a spot to fill. Mariota makes perfect sense as a signing.

Not only does Mariota have plenty of starting experience, but he is a strong runner, which should make him a natural to fill in if Jalen Hurts needs to miss time.

Mariota passed for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season with the Falcons. He also rushed for 438 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old quarterback underwent surgery on his knee in December to repair a chronic issue. The defending NFC champions are hoping Mariota will be healthy in 2023.

Article Tags

Marcus MariotaPhiladelphia Eagles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus