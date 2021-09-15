Marcus Mariota, Gerald McCoy might have long-term injuries for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders may have had some players suffer long-term injuries in the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Gerald McCoy was carted off with a knee injury. Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL that will keep him out for the season. And Marcus Mariota reaggravated a quad injury.

Gruden says there is concern for long-term injuries to DT Gerald McCoy, RG Denzelle Good and…backup QB Marcus Mariota. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 14, 2021

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says that he planned to use Mariota more on Monday but the backup quarterback strained his quad.

Mariota had a quad strain in the preseason and re-injured it last night. Gruden said he planned to use Mariota a lot more last night. "We lost a big piece of our offense." #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 14, 2021

Mariota scampered for a 31-yard run during the game and could have done more damage if he didn’t get hurt.

In addition to McCoy, Mariota and Good, Yannick Ngakoue suffered a knee injury in the game. It’s unclear how much time, if any, Mariota and Ngakoue might miss. The Raiders visit the Steelers in Week 2.