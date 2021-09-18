 Skip to main content
Marcus Mariota placed on IR due to quad injury

September 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marcus Mariota will miss at least the next three games for the Las Vegas Raiders due to his quad injury.

Mariota injured his quad during the preseason and reaggravated it in his team’s Monday night win over the Ravens. He was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team planned to use Mariota more until the injury.

Mariota rushed for 31 yards on his lone carry in the game.

The 27-year-old is in his second season with the Raiders. Nathan Peterman will serve as Derek Carr’s backup while Mariota is out.

