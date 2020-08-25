Marcus Mariota reportedly looking poor in Raiders’ camp

It doesn’t sound like Marcus Mariota is a threat to start for the Las Vegas Raiders anytime soon.

Multiple reporters covering the Raiders have noted that Mariota has had a poor camp, missing easy throws and turning the ball over too frequently. Tashan Reed of The Athletic wrote Saturday that Mariota has been “struggling,” citing easy throws missed by a “wide margin.” Fellow Athletic reporter Vic Tafur added Monday that Mariota is “no threat” to Derek Carr’s starting job.

It’s noted that coach Jon Gruden has a complex offense. Mariota will need time to come to grips with it. However, the early returns have not been promising.

It was only a week and a half ago that Gruden was effusively praising Mariota’s playmaking ability.

Marcus Mariota “really fired me up today,” Gruden said. “He has turned a corner with his ankle (injury) and he is a dazzling playmaker. He had a very nice day.” #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 14, 2020

This was probably just Gruden being Gruden. The results don’t seem to be matching the hype. Mariota was signed as a backup, and that’s what he’ll be. Carr got a vote of confidence from ownership, but it sounds like he may not have even needed it.