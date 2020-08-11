Mark Davis gives vote of confidence to Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Marcus Mariota this offseason despite already having Derek Carr, but Mark Davis’ stance on Carr still has not changed.

Speaking with reporters this week, the Raiders owner offered his continued vote of confidence to Carr, the team’s longtime starting quarterback.

“You can’t discount the continuity between Derek and [head coach] Jon [Gruden],” he said, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “The longer they’re together, the more osmosis there is. There’s a legitimacy to all of it. Jon has a trust in him, and [Carr] works hard and he’s very, very smart. I think it’s all positive, but you still have to play the damn game.”

Carr, the three-time Pro Bowler, has been the starter for the Raiders since 2014. He topped 4,000 passing yards last season with an excellent 70.4 completion percentage, but the team still went 7-9, giving Carr a losing record in five of his six seasons as their QB1.

The signing of Mariota only added to the questions about Carr’s hold on the starting job as well as his relationship with Gruden. But Davis is not the only one stressing that all is well with Carr before their first season in Las Vegas.