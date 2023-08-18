Nick Sirianni weighs in on Marcus Mariota’s major preseason struggles

There is no doubt that Jalen Hurts is the No. 1 quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, but there are some growing worries about his backup.

Marcus Mariota has struggled through two preseason appearances, raising questions about whether he has the backup job locked up for 2023. Mariota struggled so much on Thursday that coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether third-string rookie Tanner McKee, who has outplayed Mariota in preseason action, may have a chance at becoming the backup.

“Way too early on this,” Sirianni said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Marcus is our backup, and pleased with the way Tanner is playing.”

Regardless of how strong Mariota’s hold on the backup job is, this is not a question the Eagles would want to be answering midway through preseason. Mariota lost his starting job in Atlanta last year, but the Eagles are clearly paying him to be a steady backup.

Ideally, Mariota won’t be needed, but if Hurts suffers any sort of injury, there won’t be a lot of confidence from fans that the backup can step in capably.