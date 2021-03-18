Report: Marcus Mariota, Raiders likely to part ways

Marcus Mariota has been mentioned as a potential trade target for teams this offseason, but it remains possible that the veteran quarterback could soon be a free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have asked Mariota to take more than a $7 million pay cut for the 2021 season. Mariota is currently owed $10.725 million, and the Raiders want him to reduce his pay to $3 million.

If Mariota refuses, the Raiders will move on from him. That means they will either work to trade him or release him. It seems like Mariota has been available via trade all offseason, but there has not been a ton of interest. That likely has to do with the structure of his contract.

Mariota almost certainly won’t agree to the pay cut, as that would lock him into a backup role behind Derek Carr. If he is traded to or signs with another team, there is at least a chance he can compete for a starting job.

Mariota appeared in only one game for the Raiders last season. He landed in Las Vegas as insurance behind Carr after fizzling out with the Tennessee Titans. The 27-year-old has a career passer rating of 89.5.

Oddsmakers have already made an interesting prediction about where Mariota will end up this offseason.