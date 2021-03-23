Marcus Mariota reportedly takes pay cut with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders recently approached Marcus Mariota about taking a pay cut for 2021, and the quarterback has decided to accept.

Mariota is expected to sign a new contract with the Raiders that will pay him $3.5 million next season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The deal includes an additional $4.5 million in incentives.

Mariota was originally owed $10.725 million for 2021, and there was talk that the Raiders were going to trade or release him if he refused to restructure. With Derek Carr cemented as the starting quarterback, Mariota probably would have preferred a trade. Perhaps there was not much interest.

It seemed like Mariota was available via trade all offseason, but there has not been a ton of interest. That likely had to do with the structure of his contract.

Mariota appeared in only one game for the Raiders last season. He landed in Las Vegas as insurance behind Carr after fizzling out with the Tennessee Titans. The 27-year-old has a career passer rating of 89.5.

Oddsmakers made an interesting prediction about where Mariota will end up this offseason, but that is not going to come to fruition.