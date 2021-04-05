 Skip to main content
Marcus Maye seemingly tweets reaction to Jets trading Sam Darnold

April 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Marcus Maye

The New York Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, and at least one player does not seem happy to see the quarterback go.

Not long after news of the Darnold trade surfaced, Jets safety Marcus Maye sent a very simple tweet that appeared to convey a clear message.

We highly doubt the timing was a coincidence.

If you remember, Maye also had an interesting Twitter reaction with Jamal Adams before the Jets traded the All-Pro to the Seattle Seahawks last year.

The Jets obviously feel they’ll be better off with whichever quarterback they select second overall than they would have been with Darnold. Most analysts agree they’re going to take former BYU star Zach Wilson, though Justin Fields is also a player to watch.

Maye was probably just showing support for Darnold, but he may also disagree with the trade.

