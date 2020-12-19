Marcus Peters fined for spitting at Jarvis Landry

The NFL has taken action against Marcus Peters after video emerged showing him appearing to spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Baltimore Ravens cornerback was fined $12,500 by the league, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The official reason was “unsportsmanlike conduct,” but the spitting incident was the specific cause.

The incident wasn’t really noted during the game, but became a talking point afterwards. It was pretty clear what happened on video, and Landry publicly ripped Peters for it as well.

It’s definitely a hefty fine for Peters, but it’s not the first time he’s had to pay up. In fact, he got an even bigger fine for doing this in a game against the Buffalo Bills in 2019.