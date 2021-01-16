Marcus Peters fined for stomping on Titans logo

Marcus Peters will be a bit lighter in the pocket Saturday after his team’s celebration following Peters’ game-clinching interception Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Peters was hit with a $15,000 fine for this celebration after Peters picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining in the team’s AFC Wild Card win.

The NFL fined #Ravens star CB Marcus Peters $15,000 for celebrating his big interception last week on the #Titans logo and “physical actions directed at the Tennessee bench,” per source. Many other Baltimore players danced and stomped on the logo, but no one else was fined. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2021

As Tom Pelissero notes, Peters was the only Ravens player disciplined despite the fact that basically the entire defense was in on the celebration. Perhaps Peters was simply viewed as the ringleader, because he hardly went above and beyond what anyone else was doing here.

If you believe what Ravens players said, this wasn’t meant to be an act of disrespect. Few bought that, however, and the league office hasn’t either.