Marcus Peters fined for stomping on Titans logo

January 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ravens stomp Titans logo

Marcus Peters will be a bit lighter in the pocket Saturday after his team’s celebration following Peters’ game-clinching interception Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Peters was hit with a $15,000 fine for this celebration after Peters picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining in the team’s AFC Wild Card win.

As Tom Pelissero notes, Peters was the only Ravens player disciplined despite the fact that basically the entire defense was in on the celebration. Perhaps Peters was simply viewed as the ringleader, because he hardly went above and beyond what anyone else was doing here.

If you believe what Ravens players said, this wasn’t meant to be an act of disrespect. Few bought that, however, and the league office hasn’t either.

