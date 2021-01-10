Ravens stomp on Titans’ midfield logo following Marcus Peters INT

The Tennessee Titans angered the Baltimore Ravens by gathering on their midfield logo before each of the last two meetings between the teams, and John Harbaugh’s team returned the favor on Sunday.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining and Baltimore leading 20-13. After the pick, Ravens players all got together and stomped on the midfield logo at Nissan Stadium. Here’s the video:

Savage moment. #Ravens get the interception and dance on the #Titans logo. Revengepic.twitter.com/Hni74EiTgH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2021

The stunt drew a 15-yard penalty for taunting, but we doubt the Ravens cared. If you’re familiar with the backstory, you know why they couldn’t wait for an opportunity to do that.

Titans players gathered on the Ravens’ midfield logo at M&T Bank Stadium prior to kickoff when the teams met earlier this season. That led to Harbaugh confronting Titans players and getting into it with Malcolm Butler (video here). Harbaugh then snubbed Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel and refused to shake his hand after the game.

Harbaugh was likely irate before the regular season meeting because the Titans pulled the same stunt last year in the playoffs before they beat Baltimore. This year, it was the Ravens getting the last laugh and coming away with the 20-13 victory.