Le’Veon Bell has chance to play for Ravens in Week 1

Le’Veon Bell signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad this week, but it may not be long until the veteran running back is elevated to the 53-man roster.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday that there is a chance Bell could play in Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Le’Veon’s a guy I think we’re very familiar with obviously,” Harbaugh said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “We’ve played against him so many times in so many highly competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout, he had a good workout. Practiced yesterday, did a good job. So, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited, he’s learning and we’ll see where it goes.”

Even if Bell does play, he would likely do so in a very limited role. That said, the Ravens are desperate for running back help after losing both J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries.

Bell was a star with the Steelers from 2013-2017. But then he sat out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute and signed with the Jets the following year. Bell spent a disappointing season with the Jets and was dropped by them after two games last season. He signed with the Chiefs but had a limited role that left him disappointed.

It’s hard to imagine Bell being very productive in Baltimore, but he should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself yet again.