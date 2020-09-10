Marcus Smart gets into it with Raptors after Game 6 loss

Marcus Smart got into it with some Toronto Raptors players after his Boston Celtics lost Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals 125-122 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

The Raptors were looking to throw the ball in with 0.5 seconds left in the second overtime. Marc Gasol pushed Smart in the back, causing the Celtics defender to fall to the ground.

Gasol is clearly pushing Smart pic.twitter.com/QVFIl7dKGG — Matt (@MattLanglais1) September 10, 2020

The Raptors were able to run out the clock to seal the win and tie the series 3-3. But Smart was upset about being pushed and the lack of a foul call. He had some words for Toronto after the game.

Marcus Smart barking at the Raptors pic.twitter.com/oh0M7ToVI0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 10, 2020

Smart had a good reason for being upset about being pushed and not getting a call. He had a nice game, with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Maybe this was some sort of on-court retribution for his flop earlier in the series.