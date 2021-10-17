Mark Davis considering legal action against NFL over email leaks?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis seems to believe the NFL is out to get him and his organization. He may even be intent on proving it in court.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Davis is furious about the nature of how former coach Jon Gruden’s offensive emails went public. Davis is angry that his coach has become the face of a scandal that involved another organization, in this case the Washington Football Team. He is also upset with the fact that no Washington team employees lost their jobs over the scandal, while he had to part ways with Gruden.

Davis has reportedly told people close to him that he believes certain figures within the league office sought to force Gruden out by leaking the contents of his emails to news organizations. The Raiders owner hinted at that belief in public comments made earlier in the week. Davis is even considering his legal options against the league, though it’s not clear if that would lead anywhere.

Davis has the look of a very paranoid man right now. Whether the NFL had a role in this or not, Gruden had every reason to go in light of the contents of his emails. Davis isn’t going to look good fighting that.