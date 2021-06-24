 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 24, 2021

Mark Davis offers update after car accident in his Mini Cooper

June 24, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Mark Davis

Mark Davis was involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, and fortunately the biggest news to come out of the incident is that the Las Vegas Raiders owner drives a Mini Cooper.

TMZ reports that Davis was involved in a fender bender with another car at a shopping complex near the Las Vegas strip. The accident was so minor that police were not called to the scene.

Davis said Thursday that the accident was “no big deal.” His Mini Cooper is in the shop being repaired.

That’s right, his Mini Cooper.

Davis is said to be worth more than $500 million. His choice of vehicle is … interesting, to say the least. Then again, this is the same multi-millionaire who heads straight to a certain chain restaurant when he’s having a rough day.

Davis is truly one of a kind.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus