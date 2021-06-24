Mark Davis offers update after car accident in his Mini Cooper

Mark Davis was involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, and fortunately the biggest news to come out of the incident is that the Las Vegas Raiders owner drives a Mini Cooper.

TMZ reports that Davis was involved in a fender bender with another car at a shopping complex near the Las Vegas strip. The accident was so minor that police were not called to the scene.

Davis said Thursday that the accident was “no big deal.” His Mini Cooper is in the shop being repaired.

.@Raiders owner #MarkDavis on minor vehicular collision last night. "It was no big deal. I was going 3 miles an hour in one of those round-about things." Getting the dent in his Mini Cooper repaired later today, hopefully. #RJNow @reviewjournal — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) June 24, 2021

That’s right, his Mini Cooper.

Davis is said to be worth more than $500 million. His choice of vehicle is … interesting, to say the least. Then again, this is the same multi-millionaire who heads straight to a certain chain restaurant when he’s having a rough day.

Davis is truly one of a kind.