Mark Ingram agrees to one-year deal with Texans

The Houston Texans may be forced to search for a new starting quarterback soon, but they are bolstering their backfield in the meantime.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year deal with the Texans that could be worth up to $3 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Texans still have David Johnson on the roster as their starting running back, but Duke Johnson is a free agent. Ingram will compete for the primary backup job and could split carries with David Johnson.

Ingram, 31, took a big step back last season with the Baltimore Ravens after rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2019. He fell down the depth chart and battled some injuries, finishing with just 299 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries.

Despite his struggles in 2020, Ingram could prove to be a value pickup for Houston. He’s a tough runner who has averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry throughout his career.