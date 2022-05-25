Fellow ex-QB competing with Drew Brees for FOX analyst job?

Drew Brees has been mentioned as a potential candidate for a big NFL broadcasting job that recently opened up, but he may have some competition from another former quarterback.

FOX has yet to name a No. 2 broadcast team for NFL games. Kevin Burkhardt was moved to the No. 1 play-by-play role after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN, and Greg Olsen is expected to join him. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Mark Sanchez is among those receiving consideration for FOX’s second team.

Joe Davis will likely be the play-by-play announcer on FOX’s No. 2 team, but there have been a few candidates mentioned for the color commentator job. Brees is one of them. He is still technically under contract with NBC, but there have been reports that the network does not want him back. Brees recently hinted at a potential NFL return, though that may be farfetched for the 43-year-old.

Sanchez left ESPN for a job at FOX last year, and Marchand says producers were impressive with the former New York Jets quarterback. FOX’s No. 2 analyst job is significant, as it comes with the network’s second-best regular season game every week and some playoff games. Sanchez would certainly love to be given a shot.