Mark Sanchez: Sam Darnold should think about moving on from Jets

Mark Sanchez thinks Sam Darnold should consider whether it’s time to move on from the New York Jets.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in 2018 and treated as the franchise quarterback. But he hasn’t lived up to that billing so far.

Darnold missed time with mono last year and has had a shoulder injury this year. The Jets are 0-9 and in position to land the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, which would give them a crack at another quarterback.

Putting that all together leads Sanchez to believe Darnold needs to ponder his future with the Jets. Sanchez shared his thoughts during an appearance on the New York Post’s “Gang’s All Here” podcast.

“Because of the way things have transpired, he’s got to make some serious decisions about the longevity of his career and whether or not playing the rest of this year is even worth it,” Sanchez said, via the New York Post. “If it’s in his best interest. If this season is at a loss, which it looks like already. It’s not like they’re going to turn around and make a playoff run. Now you get into these tough decisions as a competitor thinking, ‘Man, maybe my time’s up here and that’s okay. Maybe it’s best for both sides to move on.’”

If Darnold decided to move on, he would pack it in this season and let Joe Flacco continue to play. The Jets would probably land the top pick, get their choice of college QB, and move on from Darnold.

The similarities between Sanchez and Darnold are not lost on many observers. They were both former USC quarterbacks taken highly by the Jets. Though the Jets had success during Sanchez’s first two seasons, it was mostly thanks to their defense and in spite of Sanchez. Sanchez ended up best known for a huge blunder. Darnold also hasn’t elevated the team. Maybe a new franchise would be helpful for his career.