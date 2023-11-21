Marquez Valdes-Scantling costs Chiefs with huge drop against Eagles

Marquez Valdes-Scantling cost his Kansas City Chiefs with a huge mistake against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Valdes-Scantling’s Chiefs were down 21-17 to the Eagles with under two minutes left in the game. KC had a 2nd-and-10 from their 49 and Patrick Mahomes aired it out to Valdes-Scantling, who had beaten Bradley Roby badly in man coverage.

Mahomes bombed a pass to MVS, who had a few steps on Roby. The pass led MVS toward the end zone, but the receiver was unable to make the catch.

Incase anyone needed a reminder why the Packers didn’t pay MVS pic.twitter.com/HyvXB5qF7S — Austin Krueger (@AustinKrueger_) November 21, 2023

That was such a painful drop.

A touchdown would have given KC a much-needed lead. Instead, Mahomes was called for intentional grounding on the following play. Then he threw an incompletion on 4th-and-25 to give the ball back to Philly, which won 21-17.

Drops have been a huge problem for the Chiefs this season. They have a league-worst 26 drops, which is six more than the next closest team — the Jets have 20 drops this season.

Valdes-Scantling finished the game without a catch.