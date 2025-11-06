New information surfaces about the death of Marshawn Kneeland

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Thursday that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died, and a new piece of information about the shocking news has emerged.

Kneeland died suddenly on Wednesday night at the age of 24. There were no immediate details provided by the Cowboys or Kneeland’s agent about the cause of death, but police revealed that they responded to a call involving Kneeland.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Plano Police Department received a call just before midnight on Wednesday night “for a welfare concern associated with Mr. Kneeland.” Officers were not able to make contact with anyone at the residence.

Kneeland’s agent Jonathan Perzley said in a statement that he is “shattered” by Kneeland’s death.

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Western Michigan last year. He played in seven games this season and made three starts. He had 12 combined tackles and a sack after having 14 total tackles in 11 games as a rookie last season.

One of Kneeland’s biggest plays with the Cowboys came in Monday night’s 27-17 Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, when he recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Cowboys block the punt and recover for a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

pic.twitter.com/JIYWSGb85q — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

Kneeland, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., played his entire five-year collegiate career at Western Michigan. He had 13 total sacks with the Broncos, including 4.5 in 10 games as a senior in 2023.