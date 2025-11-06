Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland has died at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died.

The Cowboys announced in a statement on Thursday that Kneeland has died suddenly at the age of 24. Kneeland’s agent Jonathan Perzley also confirmed the news and said he is “shattered.”

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley wrote. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

A statement from Marshawn Kneeland’s agent Jon Perzley on the passing of his client, #Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland, at the age of 24. pic.twitter.com/NlM9aCgdje — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2025

No information about Kneeland’s cause of death was immediately provided.

Kneeland made a huge play just days before his death when he recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys block the punt and recover for a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/JIYWSGb85q — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Western Michigan last year. He played in seven games this season and made three starts. He had 12 combined tackles and a sack after having 14 total tackles in 11 games as a rookie last season.