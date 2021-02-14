Marshawn Lynch goes viral for vulgar comment while announcing game

Marshawn Lynch went viral on Saturday for the vulgar comment he made while announcing a game.

Lynch is a part-owner of the Beasts, a team in the new Fan Controlled Football league. He also announced a game on Saturday between the Glacier Boyz and the Wild Aces.

While commentating, Lynch talked about suiting up to play for his team. He said he would have to drop a large deuce in preparation of playing. He just used the vulgar term for it, so beware of the S-word.

put marshawn lynch in the announcer booth for every game ever pic.twitter.com/uwlLErlOqY — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 14, 2021

Lynch used much more profanity than that, indicating what type of league this is.

Lynch, 34, last played in the NFL for the Seahawks at the end of the 2019 season. That was the second time he came out of retirement to play. Now he’s getting ready for the FCF.

Johnny Manziel said he joined the league because he was “bored.” Maybe all he needed was to listen to Lynch’s commentary to fix that issue.