Marshon Lattimore makes incredible tackle to win game for Saints

Marshon Lattimore sealed the New Orleans Saints’ 30-27 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on Monday night with an incredible tackle.

The Saints came back from down 20-3 and were able to tie the game and send it to overtime. They kicked a field goal on the opening possession of the extra period, and needed a stop to get the win. They were able to get it thanks to Lattimore’s incredible effort.

The Chargers threw a slant pass to Mike Williams on 4th-and-6 from their 44. Williams had an angle for a first down, but Lattimore wrapped him up and tossed him down a yard short of the first down marker.

What a tackle!

Lattimore otherwise had a rough time in coverage. Williams finished with five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the game and “Mossed” Lattimore just before the end of regulation. But Lattimore came up big when it counted.

If Justin Herbert leads Williams on the pass, the Chargers likely pick up the first down on the play. But he put it behind Williams, which gave Lattimore the chance to make the big tackle.

That’s the kind of play Saints fans like to see out of their cornerbacks, unlike what they’ve endured in the past.