Marshon Lattimore trolls Mike Evans after shutting him down again

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to get anything going offensively on Sunday night, which is something Mike Evans has grown accustomed to when he lines up across from New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Evans caught four passes for 64 yards in Tampa’s 38-3 loss. He had no catches on two targets when Lattimore was covering him, which was the exact same result as his previous two matchups with the Pro Bowler. Lattimore trolled Evans after the game by telling him “better luck next year” on Twitter.

Better luck next year https://t.co/Dox6xiDwpN — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) November 9, 2020

Evans had just four catches for 69 yards in two games against New Orleans last year, so he has had his struggles against the division rival. Those struggles are even more pronounced when Lattimore is lined up opposite him.

Of course, plenty of receivers have been shut down by Lattimore. The former No. 11 overall pick already made one incredible game-saving play this year, and he has been known to make opponents look bad. His Twitter antics should, at the very least, motivate Evans for the next time the two square off.