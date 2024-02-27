Marvin Harrison Jr. taking unconventional approach ahead of draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed as one of the best wide receiver prospects in more than a decade, and the former Ohio State star does not think he has anything left to prove to NFL teams ahead of the upcoming draft.

Like many star players before him, Harrison has chosen not to partake in drills this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. That is because he is not attending the event, period.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Harrison has decided he will prepare for his NFL future by working out in Columbus, Ohio, with renowned Buckeyes strength and conditioning tycoon Mickey Marotti and others.

It is not uncommon for top draft prospects to skip on-field work at the Combine. Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the first overall pick, is not taking part in throwing drills or other workouts this week, but the former USC star is in Indianapolis for interviews and meetings with teams. The same is true for former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. UNC’s Drake Maye, another projected top-five pick, has decided to throw for scouts.

Harrison’s approach is unusual, but there is really no downside. He is a lock to be one of the first players taken in the draft whether he speaks with NFL teams beforehand or not. Breer also notes that Harrison has not hired an agent, and he is not the only star player to make that decision this year.

Harrison had 1,200-plus receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State. He could potentially go as high as No. 3 in the draft.