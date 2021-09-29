Mason Crosby has been nails since his disaster in Detroit

Mason Crosby nailed an impressive 51-yard kick to win the game for Green Bay on Sunday night. The clutch kick was a reminder of just how far the veteran has come.

In 2018, Crosby was our No. 1 disappointment in Week 5 after he missed five kicks in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point in the game. Four of the five kicks were from 42 yards or shorter, while one was from 56 yards away.

At the time, Crosby was backed by then-Packers coach Mike McCarthy. We questioned whether Crosby’s confidence would be ruined for the season.

Green Bay ended up sticking with Crosby, who has been the team’s kicker since 2007. The move has paid off.

Crosby only missed two field goals and one extra point the rest of the 2018 season after his Detroit disaster. He went 22/24 on field goals in 2019. And he’s made all his field goal attempts since last season.

Crosby has missed five extra points since the Detroit game, but only four field goals. His percentages have been sparkling.

Ever since Mason Crosby missed 5 kicks on that fateful day in Detroit 2018, he’s entered what can only be described as a ‘second prime’. 143/148 on extra points (97%)

65/69 on field goals (94%) — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) September 27, 2021

Crosby is 37 and still going strong for Green Bay. He has rewarded the Packers for the faith they showed in him.