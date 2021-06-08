Did Mason Rudolph reveal when Ben Roethlisberger is retiring?

Ben Roethlisberger recently gave a very vague response when he was asked if the 2021 season will be his last, but the quarterback’s backup may have offered a strong hint about Big Ben’s retirement plans on Tuesday.

Mason Rudolph told reporters that he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL next season. He said he is hoping to accomplish that goal with the Steelers.

“That’s my goal, to be a starting quarterback in this league, and for my team,” Rudolph said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

It goes without saying that Rudolph wants to be a starter sooner rather than later. Pryor also noted that he is the only quarterback on the Steelers’ roster who is currently under contract through 2022. But would Rudolph make a comment like that if Roethlisberger’s plans were truly up in the air?

We would not be surprised if Roethlisberger has informed the Steelers that 2021 will be his last season. He already admitted he is going to treat it as such, and he openly contemplated retirement years ago.

While Roethlisberger proved in 2020 that he is still capable of playing at a high level, he may be getting very close to the end of his career.