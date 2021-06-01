Ben Roethlisberger addresses questions about when he will retire

Ben Roethlisberger openly contemplated retirement as far back as the 2017 season, so you can understand why the Pittsburgh Steelers star seems to be constantly facing questions about his future. As of now, he is unwilling — or unable — to provide many answers.

Roethlisberger once again spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his retirement plans, or lack thereof. When asked if the 2021 season will be his last, he gave a very vague response.

“I’m going to approach it like I do every season, like it’s my last. … Every single play in the game of football might be your last,” Roethlisberger said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Roethlisberger is only signed through this season after he took a substantial pay cut a few months ago. He said the reduced salary was his idea and that he felt it was necessary to put the Steelers in a position to win.

Ben Roethlisberger on why he was so quick to tell the #Steelers he wanted to come back: "If they wanted me back, I felt I could give them everything I got."

He says it was his idea to take the pay cut. He felt "it was necessary to do that" to help the team. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) June 1, 2021

Although he entered last season with concerns about his surgically repaired elbow, Roethlisberger put together a solid year. The 39-year-old threw for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, proving he is still capable of playing at a high level.

Given his age, it is hardly a surprise that Roethlisberger does not want to commit to anything beyond the upcoming season. The Steelers don’t seem to know anymore than the public about Big Ben’s intentions, and that is likely the way it will stay well into 2021.