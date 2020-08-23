Luka Doncic could play in Game 4 after MRI on ankle shows nothing significant

The Dallas Mavericks received some good news Saturday regarding the status of guard Luka Doncic.

Doncic suffered a sprained ankle in the Mavericks’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 on Friday. He underwent an MRI on Saturday that showed “nothing alarming,” according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon says Doncic is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 4 on Sunday. However, the quick turnaround between playoff games in Orlando — teams are playing every other day — could be an impediment. Swelling in Doncic’s ankle is said to be minimal.

Doncic played 29 minutes in the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to the Clippers on Friday. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double since the NBA season resumed in July.

The Mavericks trail the Clippers 2-1 in the first-round playoff series.