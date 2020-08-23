 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 22, 2020

Luka Doncic could play in Game 4 after MRI on ankle shows nothing significant

August 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks received some good news Saturday regarding the status of guard Luka Doncic.

Doncic suffered a sprained ankle in the Mavericks’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 on Friday. He underwent an MRI on Saturday that showed “nothing alarming,” according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon says Doncic is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 4 on Sunday. However, the quick turnaround between playoff games in Orlando — teams are playing every other day — could be an impediment. Swelling in Doncic’s ankle is said to be minimal.

Doncic played 29 minutes in the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to the Clippers on Friday. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double since the NBA season resumed in July.

The Mavericks trail the Clippers 2-1 in the first-round playoff series.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus