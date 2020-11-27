Matt Campbell receiving interest from NFL teams?

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell continues to bolster his name in the coaching community with his success, and it sounds like he may be primed for an even bigger move.

Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested Friday that Campbell’s name has been coming up in NFL circles. Breer says that Campbell has “built momentum” as a potential NFL head coach for some time now, and has only helped himself in 2021 with his excellent season with the Cyclones.

Iowa State beat Texas on Friday to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title. They’ve also beaten Oklahoma this season. It’s Campbell’s third consecutive winning season as coach of the Cyclones.

Campbell has reportedly received NFL interest before. It sounds as if that interest may only be intensifying as his stock continues to rise.