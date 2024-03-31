Ex-Ole Miss QB has strong showing in his UFL debut

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral put together a strong showing in his UFL debut on Saturday.

Corral started at quarterback for the Birmingham Stallions in their 27-14 win over the Arlington Renegades. He went 12/21 for 201 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also helped the Stallions secure a 2-point conversion in the win.

The highlight that had people buzzing was his touchdown pass to Deon Cain just before halftime.

WHAT A RESPONSE BY THE STALLIONS 🔥 Matt Corral with a BEAUTY to Deon Cain 🎯 pic.twitter.com/onYxzxjg9l — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

That was a sweet throw and reminded many of the potential Corral has.

Corral helped lead Ole Miss to a 10-3 season as a senior in 2021. That strong showing helped him become a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season. He signed with the Patriots last season but had issues with them that led to his release.

Now Corral is back playing again and hoping to remind teams just what he can do.