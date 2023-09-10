 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 9, 2023

Report: Matt Corral has not shown up for 2 days

September 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Matt Corral at a press conference

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are trying to figure out how to handle quarterback Matt Corral.

The Patriots have placed Corral on the Exempt/Left Squad list. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who used to cover the Patriots, Corral has not shown up to the team’s facility “the past two days for practice, walkthrough or meetings.”

Corral was claimed by the Patriots off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 31. The claim added Corral to the Patriots’ 53-man roster, which made him their only other quarterback on the active roster besides Mac Jones.

However, on Saturday we learned that the Patriots were elevating Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to serve as the team’s backup quarterback in their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A report at the time erroneously stated that Corral was being released to make room for Zappe. Corral has not yet been released by the team.

Corral was a third-round pick by Carolina last year out of Ole Miss. The 24-year-old did not play last season due to a foot injury.

Article Tags

Matt CorralNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus