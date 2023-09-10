Report: Matt Corral has not shown up for 2 days

The New England Patriots are trying to figure out how to handle quarterback Matt Corral.

The Patriots have placed Corral on the Exempt/Left Squad list. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who used to cover the Patriots, Corral has not shown up to the team’s facility “the past two days for practice, walkthrough or meetings.”

With Matt Corral and the Exempt/Left Squad list, the Patriots QB hasn’t shown up to Gillette Stadium the past two days for practice, walkthrough or meetings, per source. The team is still working to determine his future in Foxboro. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 10, 2023

Corral was claimed by the Patriots off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 31. The claim added Corral to the Patriots’ 53-man roster, which made him their only other quarterback on the active roster besides Mac Jones.

However, on Saturday we learned that the Patriots were elevating Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to serve as the team’s backup quarterback in their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A report at the time erroneously stated that Corral was being released to make room for Zappe. Corral has not yet been released by the team.

Corral was a third-round pick by Carolina last year out of Ole Miss. The 24-year-old did not play last season due to a foot injury.