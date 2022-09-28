Matt Flynn trolls Aaron Rodgers over play-calling claim

Matt Flynn had one of the best games for a backup quarterback in NFL history nearly a decade ago, and he does not want Aaron Rodgers taking any credit for it.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. One of the things he was asked about is the importance of offensive play-calling and whether he has ever thought about becoming a coordinator someday. Rodgers laughed and said that is actually something he has done before when he assumed play-calling responsibilities for the Packers in Week 17 of the 2011 season.

That was the game when then-head coach Mike McCarthy decided to rest his starters because the Packers were 14-1. Flynn started in place of Rodgers and threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a game against the Detroit Lions. The yardage still stands as a Packers record for most passing yards in a single game, though Rodgers matched it two years later.

Flynn, who was not played in the NFL since 2015, caught wind of Rodgers’ comments and decided to troll the reigning MVP. He joked that he audibled out of most of the plays Rodgers called in that game.

Had to audible outta most of them — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) September 27, 2022

Rodgers also praised Flynn for playing an incredible game. You can hear the full comments below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language.

"I have been an OC for a game before.. I called a lot of Matt Flynn's 2011 Week 17 game" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/TblkmtrK25 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2022

Flynn’s huge game was a big reason he signed a three-year, $20.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks after that season. He ended up back with the Packers in 2013 after Rodgers went down with an injury. Though he never lived up to the expectations that he created with his 480-yard performance, Packers fans will never forget that game.