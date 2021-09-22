Did Matt LaFleur block Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers?

Did Matt LaFleur block the Green Bay Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers during the offseason? That is something one reporter believes.

Rodgers is playing for the Packers this season after an offseason filled with drama. Rodgers was upset with the team and reportedly wanted a trade.

One report in April claimed that the Packers told Rodgers they would trade him during the offseason. However, Green Bay stood firm and declined to deal the reigning MVP. The Packers allegedly reneging on this supposed agreement may have triggered Rodgers’ offseason of annoyance.

So what prevented the Packers from dealing Rodgers? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says LaFleur stepped in when he heard about the possible trade and told the Packers they couldn’t do it. He apparently told them that Jordan Love was not ready to take over.

“If what I’ve heard and what others have heard is true, the Packers had promised [Rodgers] that they would trade him after 2020. Apparently Matt LaFleur caught wind of it and said, ‘wait a minute, wait a minute. Jordan Love’s not ready. We can’t do this,'” Florio claimed while appearing as a guest on Rich Eisen’s show.

That is very interesting.

When the Packers traded up to select Love in 2020, a rumor said that LaFleur wanted to send a message to Rodgers. That message was well-received, because it could have inspired Rodgers to play at an MVP level.

But it doesn’t take much to figure why the Packers wouldn’t have wanted to trade Rodgers in the offseason. With the way the guy played last year, you would have had to be crazy to have gotten rid of him, regardless of Love’s development.