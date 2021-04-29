Did Packers tell Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him?

Is Aaron Rodgers frustrated with the Green Bay Packers in part due to a trade not happening? That’s what one very interesting rumor suggests.

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo said on Twitter Thursday that the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him over the offseason. When they backed off, things became problematic between both sides.

Wingo says within the last week, Rodgers told the Packers he would not play for them again.

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

Why would the Packers have told Rodgers they would trade him and then not do it? The team seemingly has been trying to rework his contract. Were they thinking he would blink? Something there doesn’t seem to add up.

If the Packers do become open to trading Rodgers, there is one team that already is trying to get him.