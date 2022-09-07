Matt LaFleur takes funny shot at Vikings

The Green Bay Packers open their season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not looking forward to one particular aspect of that game.

LaFleur snuck in a comment about the “annoying horn” at US Bank Stadium during his Wednesday press conference. LaFleur made it quite clear that the Skol horn sound effect is not something he is looking forward to.

Matt LaFleur referred to the Skol horn at US Bank Stadium as that "annoying horn." Week 1 is so on. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 7, 2022

The Vikings make extensive use of the horn, and play the sound after virtually every positive play. It’s certainly easy to see how a visitor could get sick of it quickly. Of course, if the Packers do their jobs, they will certainly be able to limit its usage on Sunday.

LaFleur is pretty good at delivering the occasional press conference gem. His job now is to keep the horn silent as much as possible.