Thursday, October 7, 2021

Matt LaFleur offers bizarre quote about Packers preparing for early game

October 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Green Bay Packers will be playing in the early window Sunday for the first time in 2021. That, according to coach Matt LaFleur, requires a mentality adjustment.

LaFleur was asked Thursday about how Packers players have to go about preparing to play earlier than they have in other games this season. The coach proceeded to deliver a pretty unique metaphor.

At least he clarified that it’s a mentality and shouldn’t be taken literally. Near as we can tell, at least.

We do know LaFleur has a sense of humor. What we can’t tell here is whether he’s serious here. If the Packers come out looking sharp against the Bengals on Sunday, it might be a weird slogan worth embracing.

