Matt LaFleur gives hint about Packers’ Week 18 playing time plans

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, which means they have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18 if they choose to go that route. Aaron Rodgers and company almost certainly will not play the entire game, but it sounds like they will see some action.

After his team’s 37-10 win, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he will rest his top players against the Detroit Lions next week. He hinted that he does not want them to go two full weeks without playing.

Matt LaFleur on playing/not playing Rodgers, Adams, etc. next week. “That does seem like a long time off … If you ask me right now, my gut is these guys are going to play at least a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/CVmTl9O7TJ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 3, 2022

There is always a risk with playing starters in a game that doesn’t mean anything. At the same time, the Packers have won five straight and their offense is humming. LaFleur might want Rodgers and the first offense to play at least a couple of series just to keep the momentum going.

A lot will depend on health, of course. Rodgers has been battling a toe injury for weeks, though it has not impacted his performance. If he thinks he can benefit from two weeks of rest, LaFleur will sit him. Rodgers will likely be able to decide for himself if he wants to play against Detroit or not.

