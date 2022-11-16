Matt LaFleur offered brutal explanation for why Packers player was cut

The Green Bay Packers made a minor roster move this week by cutting running back Kylin Hill this week. The 2021 seventh-round pick was not a factor in the team’s offense, and his midseason departure is not particularly notable.

What is notable, however, is how candid coach Matt LaFleur was in discussing the move. LaFleur essentially said that Hill’s behavior did not live up to the standard expected of a Packers player, and confirmed that Hill’s release had more to do with off-field matters than anything he did or did not do on the field.

“Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “There are standards and expectations that are placed on every member of this team that we expect guys to live up to. I appreciate what Kylin’s been through, I know it hasn’t been easy coming back from that knee injury that he suffered a year ago, that was pretty devastating. He’s a guy we had high expectations for, and realize he’s in a loaded room, but regardless of your role big or small, we expect guys to come to work and be supportive and own that role to the best of your ability. If you don’t do that, that’s what happened.”

LaFleur did not offer details as to what about Hill’s conduct fell short, but the implication would seem to be that he was not pleased with his lack of involvement. The second-year back had one carry this season after getting 10 as a rookie.

The Packers certainly embrace the tough love approach. Ultimately, Hill can certainly be used as an example of the consequences of not living up to the organization’s standards.