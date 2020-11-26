Matt Patricia responds to questions about job status after blowout loss

The Detroit Lions suffered a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving, increasing speculation about Matt Patricia’s future as head coach. For now, he’s still not taking the bait on those questions.

Asked about his future in Detroit after the ugly loss, Patricia simply said he was focused on the short-term.

“My focus every day is with the guys in that locker room,” Patricia said, via Albert Breer of The MMQB. “We’re pretty short-term and focused on the task at hand.”

The task at hand is a daunting one. The Lions are 4-7 and likely out of the playoff picture. To make matters worse, Patricia hasn’t given the Lions any reason to believe he can turn it around. Thursday’s defeat dropped his record to 13-29-1.

Ownership made clear at the end of last season that expectations would be elevated for the Lions in 2020. That isn’t happening. At this point, Patricia’s firing feels like a matter of when, not if.