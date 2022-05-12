Patriots could have surprising offensive playcaller in 2022

Matt Patricia lasted less than three full seasons as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, but Bill Belichick still seems to view him jack of all trades.

The New England Patriots have not named an offensive coordinator in the wake of Josh McDaniels leaving to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Belichick may not name one, which is something he has done in the past immediately after coordinators leave. Someone will still have to call plays, so who will it be?

According to USA Today’s Henry McKenna, Belichick may hold some sort of competition during training camp to determine who will be the Patriots’ offensive playcaller. Assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are viewed as the top candidates.

I've heard the same thing as @MikeReiss on the Patriots' offensive play-calling. No decision yet from Bill Belichick. It may come down to a competition of sorts during training camp. The top candidates are Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. — Henry Coffey McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 12, 2022

Patricia’s official role with the Patriots is “senior football advisor.” He made a name for himself as a defensive assistant under Belichick for 12 years from 2006-2017. Patricia was defensive coordinator for the last six of those before he was hired by the Lions. Though, he did spend two seasons as an offensive assistant under Belichick in 2004 and 2005.

Judge was a special teams coach during his entire first stint with the Patriots from 2012-2019. He added wide receivers coach to his resume in 2019 before moving on to become the head coach of the New York Giants.

Either Patricia or Judge would be an unconventional choice for an offensive playcaller. If Belichick is not comfortable with one of his assistants calling plays, there has already been talk that he may go a different route.