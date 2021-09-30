Matt Rhule compares Dak Prescott to Peyton Manning, Drew Brees

If you want to find someone who is a big Dak Prescott fan, look no further than Matt Rhule.

Rhule’s 3-0 Carolina Panthers will visit Prescott’s 2-1 Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 on Sunday. Rhule on Wednesday talked about the Cowboys and singled out Prescott as a source of compliments.

Rhule said the Cowboys’ offense begins with Prescott, whom he compared to Peyton Manning and Drew Brees with how well he is operating.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Dak Prescott: “It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage. I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.” pic.twitter.com/dMX0jb1n3c — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 30, 2021

Those are some serious compliments. And Rhule noted the stats back it up; Prescott is the second-fastest QB this season in getting the ball out of his hand.

Through three games, Prescott has passed for 878 yards, six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. His 77.5 completion percentage leads the league.

Rhule will be trying to put a dent into those stats on Sunday.