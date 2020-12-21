Matt Rhule shoots down talk of taking over Panthers GM role

The Carolina Panthers need a general manager, but the head coach emphasized that he won’t be the one filling the role.

When asked about possibly taking over the GM role from fired Marty Hurney, Panthers coach Matt Rhule made clear that he had no interest in the position and shot down speculation quickly.

“I do not want to be the GM. As clearly as I can say that,” Rhule said Monday, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

The combined coach/GM model is one that a few franchises have embraced in recent years. While there are exceptions, it hasn’t worked out all that well. It makes even less sense for Rhule, who has only been an NFL head coach for one season and doesn’t have the track record or resume that would suggest he deserves an expanded portfolio.

Some quotes from ownership raised questions about Rhule’s role in running the Panthers. It seems he wants to be an advisor, though, not the man in charge.