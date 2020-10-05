Bill O’Brien fired as head coach, GM of Texans

The Houston Texans are moving on from head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien was informed by the Texans on Monday that he has been fired, according to multiple reports. Longtime defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Romeo Crennel is expected to take over in the interim.

Romeo Crennel is the likely interim HC, per source. https://t.co/jfL2wPL6YD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

The Texans are off to a 0-4 start on the season and have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL. O’Brien brushed off questions about his job security following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he was expected to take on a bigger role with offensive game-planning and play-calling going forward. Instead, he will now be looking for work elsewhere.

O’Brien was hired as head coach of the Texans in 2014. He finishes with a regular-season record of 52-48 in six-plus seasons. The Texans reached the postseason four times under O’Brien and won two playoff games.