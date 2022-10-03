Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Monday told reporters that Mayfield will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the time being. He noted that Sam Darnold is not ready to return from an ankle injury, anyway. Rhule also called Mayfield a “winner” but said the former No. 1 overall pick needs to play better.

Rhule was asked what he saw in Baker Mayfield that made him want to add him to their roster: “Baker’s always been a winner.” — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 3, 2022

Matt Rhule expressed confidence in his staff and his players — including his current QB. Asked again about Baker Mayfield’s play, Rhule said: “We need Baker to settle down, play within the scheme and play on time.” #panthers — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 3, 2022

Mayfield has played poorly through the first four games of the season. He has completed just 54.7 percent of his passes for 747 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Panthers simply do not have a better option at this point, and Darnold was as rough last season and Mayfield has been this year.

Panthers fans are already showing frustration with Mayfield and the team’s offense. They booed the unit during Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Mayfield had an interesting response when asked about it.

Rhule appears to be coaching for his job this season, so he needs Mayfield to play much better going forward. If the coach had a better option on the roster, he would have already made a change.