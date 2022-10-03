 Skip to main content
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

October 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Matt Rhule shouts from the sideline

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule (black shirt) reacts during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Monday told reporters that Mayfield will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the time being. He noted that Sam Darnold is not ready to return from an ankle injury, anyway. Rhule also called Mayfield a “winner” but said the former No. 1 overall pick needs to play better.

Mayfield has played poorly through the first four games of the season. He has completed just 54.7 percent of his passes for 747 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Panthers simply do not have a better option at this point, and Darnold was as rough last season and Mayfield has been this year.

Panthers fans are already showing frustration with Mayfield and the team’s offense. They booed the unit during Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Mayfield had an interesting response when asked about it.

Rhule appears to be coaching for his job this season, so he needs Mayfield to play much better going forward. If the coach had a better option on the roster, he would have already made a change.

