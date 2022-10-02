Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter.

The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.

The Panthers came out and put together a touchdown drive once they got the ball back following an Arizona touchdown, though it was too late to impact the outcome. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, however, suggested that it was a response to the boo-birds in the crowd.

Asked if the boos affected him, Mayfield replies: "Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes." — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022

Mayfield is motivated by doubters, but putting together a scoring drive in what was essentially garbage time is hardly going to show anyone. His inability to consistently put those types of drives together is why the Cleveland Browns felt a need to upgrade at the position, and why the Panthers are not looking very sharp with him under center.

Mayfield threw for just 197 yards in the game and was picked off twice in addition to one touchdown pass. His wide receivers seem frustrated with him, and the fans definitely are. Comments like this probably won’t help endear him unless he starts performing better.