Matt Ryan makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is facing some questions heading into his first campaign with the New York Jets, but one former quarterback believes the four-time MVP will have no problem settling in with his new team.

Matt Ryan, who will be working as an analyst for CBS this season, made a bold prediction about Rodgers this week. He said he expects Rodgers to “explode” in Year 1 with the Jets.

Massive 2023 season loading for Aaron Rodgers???@M_Ryan02 sure thinks so pic.twitter.com/wHjMOyjhJP — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 30, 2023

“You get a hungry, energized Aaron Rodgers. … I think he’s going to explode in New York this year,” Ryan said.

That is certainly a bold prediction, but Rodgers is just two years removed from winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards. While he had a down season last year with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, it would be premature to say Rodgers has lost a step.

The big concern for the Jets is their offensive line. That is considered a major weakness for them, which is not ideal when you have to protect a 39-year-old quarterback. There was even talk at one point that the Jets could try to trade for one of Rodgers’ best friends in order to bolster their O-line.

Rodgers will not have to play at an MVP level for the Jets to be a contender. They have a solid defense and were competitive last year despite having virtually nothing at the quarterback position. But if Ryan’s prediction comes to fruition, New York will be very difficult to beat.