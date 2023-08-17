Reporter addresses David Bakhtiari to Jets trade rumor

There have been some rumors floating around regarding a potential David Bakhtiari trade to the New York Jets. But is that realistic or just a fantasy?

The Jets have added plenty of players at skill positions, but their offensive line has been a weakness. OutKick’s Armando Salguero mentioned that the Jets have talked about potentially adding Bakhtiari in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Adding to the rumors was an Instagram post from Aaron Rodgers where the quarterback tagged Bakhtiari, his left tackle with the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers tagged David Bakhtiari in his Instagram story 👀 (Via @uSTADIUM) pic.twitter.com/k7BF0I3pgv — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 17, 2023

While the Jets would be motivated to bring in Rodgers’ friend from Green Bay, the Packers don’t have good reasons to make a deal.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the Green Bay Packers are invested in the New York Jets having the worst season possible so they can get the best draft pick possible. The Jets’ offensive line is a weakness. They’re not going to trade David Bakhtiari to the Jets. Haha. — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) August 17, 2023

Not only would the Packers benefit from the Jets having a poor season, but Green Bay would also want to keep their veteran to provide protection for Jordan Love.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that he has not heard any chatter about a potential Bakhtiari trade.

“I have not heard that the Jets were trying to pry loose David Bakhtiari, nor have I heard that Green Bay is interested in moving on from him,” Schefter reported.

If Green Bay were to trade Bakhtiari, it would make more sense to do so before the 2024 season, when the left tackle has a $40 million cap hit. Bakhtiari has a $21 million cap hit for this season.