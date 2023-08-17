 Skip to main content
Reporter addresses David Bakhtiari to Jets trade rumor

August 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
David Bakhtiari in a Packers hat

Nov 1, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Packer 29-10. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There have been some rumors floating around regarding a potential David Bakhtiari trade to the New York Jets. But is that realistic or just a fantasy?

The Jets have added plenty of players at skill positions, but their offensive line has been a weakness. OutKick’s Armando Salguero mentioned that the Jets have talked about potentially adding Bakhtiari in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Adding to the rumors was an Instagram post from Aaron Rodgers where the quarterback tagged Bakhtiari, his left tackle with the Packers.

While the Jets would be motivated to bring in Rodgers’ friend from Green Bay, the Packers don’t have good reasons to make a deal.

Not only would the Packers benefit from the Jets having a poor season, but Green Bay would also want to keep their veteran to provide protection for Jordan Love.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that he has not heard any chatter about a potential Bakhtiari trade.

“I have not heard that the Jets were trying to pry loose David Bakhtiari, nor have I heard that Green Bay is interested in moving on from him,” Schefter reported.

If Green Bay were to trade Bakhtiari, it would make more sense to do so before the 2024 season, when the left tackle has a $40 million cap hit. Bakhtiari has a $21 million cap hit for this season.

David BakhtiariNew York Jets
